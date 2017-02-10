Wedding: Myrvold-Berry

Wedding: Myrvold-Berry

Kourtnee Marie Myrvold and Taylor Reed Berry were united in marriage at 1 p.m. Dec. 30, 2016, at Garvin Woodland Gardens Anthony Chapel, Hot Springs, Ark. Amir Rostampour performed the ceremony.

