Two suspects plead innocent

49 min ago

Two Hot Springs men charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 8 shooting death of a teenager pleaded innocent in Garland County Circuit Court.

Comments made yesterday: 34,778 • Total comments across all topics: 278,759,757

