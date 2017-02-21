Study: Arkansas 5 needs $57M in work ...

Study: Arkansas 5 needs $57M in work to handle growth

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: NWAonline

An analysis of a section of Arkansas 5 in Saline County has concluded that upgrades worth up to $57 million are required to relieve congestion, increase safety and accommodate development along the busy corridor that parallels Interstate 30 and serves as a substitute route to the freeway. Two alternatives developed by the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department would widen the 7-mile section to four travel lanes.

