Study: Arkansas 5 needs $57M in work to handle growth
An analysis of a section of Arkansas 5 in Saline County has concluded that upgrades worth up to $57 million are required to relieve congestion, increase safety and accommodate development along the busy corridor that parallels Interstate 30 and serves as a substitute route to the freeway. Two alternatives developed by the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department would widen the 7-mile section to four travel lanes.
