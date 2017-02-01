Students protest Congressman Hill's s...

Students protest Congressman Hill's support of pipeline

Wednesday Feb 1

A group of 10 students met at Congressman French Hill's office Tuesday in Conway to protest Hill's approval of President Donald Trump's executive actions on Jan. 24 to advance the Keystone XL Pipeline. The group dropped off $100 bills with Hill's face on them to symbolize him "selling out."

