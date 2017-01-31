Sentence is 5 years for Arkansas man's 6th DWI
A Hot Springs man who had pleaded guilty to his sixth offense of driving while intoxicated was sentenced Monday to five years in prison. Garland County Circuit Judge John Homer Wright also fined Clark David Atkins $900, suspended his driver's license for four years, and ordered him to pay $320 in court costs and to complete an alcohol-safety program.
