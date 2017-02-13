Sarah Huckabee supports Trump's unsupported voter claim with unsupported Arkansas story
Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee d rew on an Arkansas anecdote in a national television appearance Sunday to defend President Trump's unsupported claim that illegal voters accounted for his popular vote loss to Hillary Clinton. A review by Think Progress found no evidence to support Huckabee's claim of illegal voting in Arkansas.
