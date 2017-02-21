Other days

Mr. Rose gave his views at the request of a committee of property owners who desire to have paved a certain residence street, but who are confronted with difficulties because of the fact that the city and county no longer are to give financial aid to paving districts. a The House passed Thursday a resolution calling on the governor to enforce all of the state's gambling laws after the resolution had been amended to eliminate any specific reference to Hot Springs and Garland County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.