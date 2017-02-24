Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
There are 15 comments on the Arkansas Times story from Friday Feb 24, titled Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill. In it, Arkansas Times reports that:
Add a Hot Springs business group to the list opposing proposed legislation to require that public restrooms be used by people with matching birth gender It's cold comfort giving the multiple ways in which the legislature, governor, attorney general and others defend legal discrimination against LGBT people in Arkansas. Nonetheless: The Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has voted to encourage Arkansas Legislature and Garland County delegation to oppose Senate Bill 346, also known has the "Bathroom Bill."
#1 16 hrs ago
wow
|
#2 15 hrs ago
No surprise here. Vic has long known these bunch of ass clowns have no clue what they are doing and quite frankly don't care what their constituents think. They'll end up ruining downtown and what little tourist economy we have left. I won't even go there with my grandchildren anymore - bunch of LGBT's, skateboard punks, homosexual, and just fruitcakes is all you see there anymore. The bathroom state law is just common sense. You are what you were born. If your wires got so screwed up later that you can't even identify what gender you were supposed to be that is not my fault. I don't want to share a bathroom with you and my grandchildren are damn sure not going to.
It is nice to see this forum getting back to some legitimate topics.
|
#3 15 hrs ago
Ladies rooms don't have urinals
.
Ladies rooms are ALL STALLS with locking doors
.
But don't tell the Arkansas legislature
.
Lets see how many years it takes for Arkansas' politicians to figure that out by themselves without our help
|
#4 15 hrs ago
Suppose you woke up one day and discovered your mother trapped living inside your father's body
.
Would you force your mother use the men's room?
.
Or would you let your mother use the ladies room so she won't ground you for a month and keep your allowance
|
#6 13 hrs ago
Its a serious question used to determine whether a person considers body and soul to be one and the same (sex and sex orientation are determined by visual inspection)
.
or if body and soul are two separate things (sex and sex orientation are NOT determined by visual inspection)
.
Once we know this; we can proceed with the bathroom conversation
|
#7 13 hrs ago
What is wrong with you? How could I wake up and find my mother trapped inside my father's body? That's not possible. Plus she wouldn't be my mother. And physically it would be impossible for Vic to have been born.
|
#8 13 hrs ago
Except for one minor detail; you are correct and here is why:
.
83% of the world's population is LGBT
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/common...
.
So here is the minor detail:
If you're not LGBT; then you are part of the 17% minority
.
and this is why you feel uncomfortable mingling with the public downtown
.
So we put on the huge parades around the world to help minorities like yourself feel more comfortable around the new and improved LGBT people
|
#9 13 hrs ago
83% of the world's population is LGBT? That's the most ludicrous statement Vic has ever heard. You just lost all credibility. The only good thing about that fairy tale statement is it would keep dropping since they can't procreate.
|
#11 12 hrs ago
Fair enough
.
So you use the physical appearance of another person's body to tell which sex and sex orientation you expect to find inside
.
That's the hole in your theory right there
.
You think body and soul is one and the same
.
Jesus showed us body and soul are two separate things by removing Lazarus's gay soul from his body and Lazarus's body was dead
.
Four days later; Jesus put Lazarus's gay soul back into his body and Lazarus rose from the dead
.
Lazarus gay soul was still Lazarus regardless whether he had a body or not (the story of Lazarus)
**********
Probably too complicated to comprehend; so to underscore the concept;
**********
A few days later Jesus separated his own soul from his body and his body was dead
.
Three days later; Jesus put his own soul back into his body and a HE rose from the dead
.
Jesus soul was still Jesus regardless whether he had a body or not (the story of Easter)
.
If you still don't understand separation of body and soul; then even the LGBT's can't comfort you; Hon
|
#12 12 hrs ago
Does Alex understand the concept of separation of body and soul?
|
#13 12 hrs ago
First off, Vic is an educated man. And no, I don't hate or condemn LGBT's or whatever they're called. I actually feel for them because there is something obviously wrong. They don't know who or what they are. At least homosexuals get that part of it.
Now as to how Vic "identifies" people, it's simple: What they they were born as. You claim to be religious, well, whatever God you believe in put people on earth in two distinct forms. Men and women. Can't be any more simple.
As to your Biblical reference, please, please, find me one legitimate source that identifies Lazarus as gay. Personally I don't care if he was or wasn't, but you are just making things up.
|
#14 12 hrs ago
LGBT people are not reproductions
.
We are originals; new and improved
.
Each time we die; we are reincarnated 4 days later (the story of Lazarus)
|
#17 11 hrs ago
John uses parallels to show how Jesus and Lazarus were knitted spirits
.
Here is one of them:
.
When Lazarus died; 'Jesus wept"
**********
1611 spelling:
John 11:34> And said, Where haue ye laid him? They say vnto him, Lord, come, & see.
.
John 11:35> Iesus wept.
.
John 11:36> Then said the Iewes, Behold, how he loued him.
**********
**********
1908 spelling:
John 11:34> And said, Where have ye laid him? They said unto him, Lord, come and see.
.
John 11:35> Jesus wept.
.
John 11:36> Then said the Jews, Behold how he loved him!
**********
|
#18 11 hrs ago
Jesus and Lazareth didn't procreate either
.
Do you suppose the similarity is by design or by coincidence?
.
Here is the story:
.
Only gay men will make it to heaven
.
They will only be redeemed from among men, and they have to be the first fruits
.
Men who have sex with women won't get in
.
1908 spelling:
**********
Revelation 14:1> And I looked, and, lo, a Lamb stood on the mount Zion, and with him an hundred forty and four thousand, having his Father's name written in their foreheads.
.
Revelation 14:2> And I heard a voice from heaven, as the voice of many waters, and as the voice of a great thunder: and I heard the voice of harpers harping with their harps:
.
Revelation 14:3> And they sung as it were a new song before the throne, and before the four beasts, and the elders: and no man could learn that song but the hundred and forty and four thousand, which were redeemed from the earth.
.
Revelation 14:4> These are they which were not defiled with women; for they are virgins. These are they which follow the Lamb whithersoever he goeth. These were redeemed from among men, being the firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb.
.
Revelation 14:5> And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault before the throne of God.
**********
|
#19 9 hrs ago
Oy Vey! I do not believe Lazarus was gay. In the time, if gay, he would have been stoned to death. That was left out of the story.
|
|
