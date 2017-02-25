Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-LGBT Supreme Court ruling
There are 2 comments on the Arkansas Times story from Saturday Feb 25, titled Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-LGBT Supreme Court ruling. In it, Arkansas Times reports that:
FOR FAYETTEVILLE: Demonstrators such as Cynthia Nance stood up for love Friday evening after the Supreme Court held the city's anti-discrimination ordinance was in conflict with state law. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruling that said a Fayetteville civil rights ordinance to protect LGB T people ran afoul of a state law meant to protect LGBT discrimination prompted a demonstration in favor of the ordinance in Fayetteville.
United States
#1 Tuesday Feb 28
oh
#3 Yesterday
These are some of the dumbest laws and ordinances ever passed. Hot Springs Board of Directors did a similar one last year. The bottom line is, if you are a private business owner you reserve the right to serve or not serve or acommodate whomever you choose. If you have a moral objection to something and do not receive taxpayer money in your private business, it is your private business. Let the market place decide whether you stay in business. If you discriminate against enough people you won't have a business. But it is YOUR BUSINESS to decide. At least that's how Vic feels.
