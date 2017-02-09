Entertainment Notes

Kevin Day plays George Hay, with Matthew Cabibi-Wilkin as Howard and Christi Cranton as Charlotte Hay, in Moon Over Buffalo at the Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs. Photography students from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will give an Ansel Adams gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. today at the Arkansas Arts Center in MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets, where early Adams photos are on display through April 15. Admission is $10, free for Arts Center members.

