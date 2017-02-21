Calls to a protect trans kidsa after Trump administration reverses transgender bathroom guidance

Advocates and the transgender community are putting out a loud call to "protect trans kids" after the Trump administration revoked federal guidance established by the Obama administration that directed schools to allow trans students to use restrooms aligning with their gender identity. The U.S. Justice and Education Departments said in a letter to schools on Wednesday that the issue of bathroom access for trans students should be determined by states instead of the federal government.

