Arkansas judge acquitted in child's hot-car death can return to bench, court rules

Judge Wade Naramore thanks a deputy as he leaves the Garland County Courthouse in Hot Springs after Naramore was found innocent in August in the hot-car death of his son. Garland County Circuit Judge Wade Naramore, acquitted last year in the hot-car death of his infant son, can return to the bench, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

