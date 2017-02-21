Arkansas judge acquitted in child's hot-car death can return to bench, court rules
Judge Wade Naramore thanks a deputy as he leaves the Garland County Courthouse in Hot Springs after Naramore was found innocent in August in the hot-car death of his son. Garland County Circuit Judge Wade Naramore, acquitted last year in the hot-car death of his infant son, can return to the bench, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Rodgers
|14 min
|Jack
|3
|Brent Miller Attorney at Law
|22 min
|Moi
|3
|Attention Lakeside School Officials
|40 min
|Brent Millar
|3
|Garland County Circuit Court
|1 hr
|Millersucks
|3
|Judge Lynn Williams
|1 hr
|Millersucks
|4
|Restaurants
|2 hr
|Millersucks
|10
|Advice
|10 hr
|LMAO
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC