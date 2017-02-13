3rd arrest made in fatal shooting outside Arkansas movie theater
Authorities arrested a third person sought in a shooting at a Hot Springs movie theater that resulted in a man's death in January. Malik Blevins, 20, of Mountain Pine was booked at 5:08 p.m. Friday into the Garland County jail on charges of manslaughter and aggravated robbery, according to an online roster.
