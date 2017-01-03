Spa City school plans for new building

For the past year, the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts had been searching for a way to pay for a new academic building. Now, thanks in part to a $300,000 grant from the Oaklawn Foundation -- the largest donation the school has ever received -- the Hot Springs campus will have its first new academic building since it opened to high school juniors and seniors in 1993.

