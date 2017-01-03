Spa City school plans for new building

Spa City school plans for new building

For the past year, the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts had been searching for a way to pay for a new academic building. Now, thanks in part to a $300,000 grant from the Oaklawn Foundation -- the largest donation the school has ever received -- the Hot Springs campus will have its first new academic building since it opened to high school juniors and seniors in 1993.

Hot Springs, AR

