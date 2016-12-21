Spa City man dies in factory accident

An employee of Texamerican Food Blending Inc. of Hot Springs was fatally injured Tuesday at the company's seasoning plant, according to Garland County sheriff's office reports. Mike McKee, 37, of Hot Springs was cleaning a large mixing tank.

