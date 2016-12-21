Spa City man dies in factory accident
An employee of Texamerican Food Blending Inc. of Hot Springs was fatally injured Tuesday at the company's seasoning plant, according to Garland County sheriff's office reports. Mike McKee, 37, of Hot Springs was cleaning a large mixing tank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1991
|12 hr
|KTD
|1
|Ty Rodgers
|16 hr
|Holdthetatertots
|1
|Immigration Advocates Protest Lawmaker's Opposi...
|18 hr
|Squirter3745
|6
|Happy New Year!
|20 hr
|Yes Sir
|1
|You need the exercise
|22 hr
|RODEOQUEENLOL
|2
|Another Funny Story
|Sat
|inmate 114
|1
|Is it legal outside city limits?
|Fri
|Rochelle
|25
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC