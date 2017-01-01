Negro Leagues History: Josh Gibson Suffers Nervous Breakdown
Josh Gibson was one of the greatest players in Negro Leagues history, and perhaps in the history of professional baseball. On this day in 1943, Gibson was admitted to a hospital after having a nervous breakdown.
