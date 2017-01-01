Negro Leagues History: Josh Gibson Su...

Negro Leagues History: Josh Gibson Suffers Nervous Breakdown

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Call to the Pen

Josh Gibson was one of the greatest players in Negro Leagues history, and perhaps in the history of professional baseball. On this day in 1943, Gibson was admitted to a hospital after having a nervous breakdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers 9 min What The ? 3
Subpoena 36 min Carl 8
R.T. Smith - Grandfather/father of the year 2 hr Mark 5
Ty Rodgers 10 hr Kay Ray 4
aye 13 hr lmfao 1
Is Dean allowed to see his children yet? 18 hr Ron 1
Above comments not mine 20 hr Vic 2
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,628,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC