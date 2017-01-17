Migrant site still an option

Migrant site still an option

The Arkansas National Guard is at best several months away from being ready to use the former Ouachita Job Corps site near Hot Springs for an expansion of its program targeting at-risk youths, a spokesman said. The National Guard's timeline leaves the door open for the U.S. Health and Human Services Department to convert the vacant, federally owned property into a temporary shelter for unaccompanied Central American children apprehended at the U.S. border.

