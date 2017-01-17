Migrant site still an option
The Arkansas National Guard is at best several months away from being ready to use the former Ouachita Job Corps site near Hot Springs for an expansion of its program targeting at-risk youths, a spokesman said. The National Guard's timeline leaves the door open for the U.S. Health and Human Services Department to convert the vacant, federally owned property into a temporary shelter for unaccompanied Central American children apprehended at the U.S. border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why some people hate on Brent Miller
|7 min
|Brenda
|5
|Kevin Dean is available Ladies
|1 hr
|Brent Millar
|7
|Need dog advice
|1 hr
|DJspookytwat
|10
|Ty Rodgers
|7 hr
|Doofus
|2
|Do y'all like apples?
|Wed
|AWOL
|1
|What is happening to all the posts?
|Wed
|SSS
|5
|1St Securtyand RT Smith
|Wed
|Sue
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC