Levels play Vino's

Levels joins Vermont rockers Voices in Vain, Sine Cura and Crystal World at Vino's, 8 p.m., $7. Stephen Winter plays the happy hour at Cajun's, 5:30 p.m. Loony Bin holds a triple feature show with A.J. Finney, Darryl Felsberg and Henry Coleman battling for a spot as a headlining comic, 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.