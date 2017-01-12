Levels play Vino's
Levels joins Vermont rockers Voices in Vain, Sine Cura and Crystal World at Vino's, 8 p.m., $7. Stephen Winter plays the happy hour at Cajun's, 5:30 p.m. Loony Bin holds a triple feature show with A.J. Finney, Darryl Felsberg and Henry Coleman battling for a spot as a headlining comic, 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.
