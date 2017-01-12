Levels play Vino's

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Arkansas Times

Levels joins Vermont rockers Voices in Vain, Sine Cura and Crystal World at Vino's, 8 p.m., $7. Stephen Winter plays the happy hour at Cajun's, 5:30 p.m. Loony Bin holds a triple feature show with A.J. Finney, Darryl Felsberg and Henry Coleman battling for a spot as a headlining comic, 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

