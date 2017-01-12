Hot Springs man killed in shooting
The Hot Springs Police Department said in a news release that officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to Behind the Mall Cinema, 4501 Central Ave., to investigate a report of shots fired. A short time later, 20-year-old Quadryon Gipson was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound that authorities believe he received in the parking lot of the theater, police said.
