Hot Springs blaze fatal to 2 women
The bodies of Elizabeth Davis, 58, and Yolanda Davis, 37, were found in the blaze at 115 Wade St., according to Hot Springs police. Crews arrived at the apartment around 8 p.m., Hot Springs Fire Chief Ed Davis said.
