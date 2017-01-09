There are on the Insurance Journal West story from Monday Jan 9, titled Hot Springs, Arkansas Settles Whistleblower Lawsuit for $87.5K. In it, Insurance Journal West reports that:

The city of Hot Springs, Ark., has settled a 2015 civil rights/whistleblower lawsuit alleging the deputy city manager fired a city employee for corroborating a female coworker's sexual harassment claim against him. The $87,500 settlement led a federal judge on Nov. 28 to dismiss Bill Boyles' lawsuit against deputy city manager Bill Burrough and the city.

