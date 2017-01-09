Hot Springs, Arkansas Settles Whistleblower Lawsuit for $87.5K
There are 1 comment on the Insurance Journal West story from Monday Jan 9, titled Hot Springs, Arkansas Settles Whistleblower Lawsuit for $87.5K. In it, Insurance Journal West reports that:
The city of Hot Springs, Ark., has settled a 2015 civil rights/whistleblower lawsuit alleging the deputy city manager fired a city employee for corroborating a female coworker's sexual harassment claim against him. The $87,500 settlement led a federal judge on Nov. 28 to dismiss Bill Boyles' lawsuit against deputy city manager Bill Burrough and the city.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
|
United States
|
#1 Thursday Jan 12
SpaghettiOs
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My name is Kevin Dean
|6 hr
|KD
|8
|My work is done here
|8 hr
|Crotchety
|3
|Ty Rodgers meth addict
|8 hr
|Crotchety
|7
|Is this a nice place to take a broad for dinner?
|9 hr
|TNT
|13
|Need dog advice
|17 hr
|DEE
|17
|Brent Miller
|21 hr
|duh
|10
|Is Kenny May back on the force?
|22 hr
|Malcolm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC