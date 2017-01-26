Highway improvements set to ease traf...

Highway improvements set to ease traffic, increase safety

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Arkansas Online

Frequent travelers to and from Little Rock who live in Saline County or farther southwest in Malvern or Hot Springs might find a welcome change in the newly expanded Interstate 430/Interstate 30 interchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need dog advice 14 hr DEE 22
My name is Kevin Dean Wed KD 8
My work is done here Wed Crotchety 3
Brent Miller Wed duh 10
Is Kenny May back on the force? Wed Malcolm 1
Please get me back to Covington!! Jan 23 Delaney 8
Does anyone know Jan 23 Ann 15
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,018 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC