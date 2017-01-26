Highway improvements set to ease traffic, increase safety
Frequent travelers to and from Little Rock who live in Saline County or farther southwest in Malvern or Hot Springs might find a welcome change in the newly expanded Interstate 430/Interstate 30 interchange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need dog advice
|14 hr
|DEE
|22
|My name is Kevin Dean
|Wed
|KD
|8
|My work is done here
|Wed
|Crotchety
|3
|Brent Miller
|Wed
|duh
|10
|Is Kenny May back on the force?
|Wed
|Malcolm
|1
|Please get me back to Covington!!
|Jan 23
|Delaney
|8
|Does anyone know
|Jan 23
|Ann
|15
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC