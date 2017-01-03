Gardens set to build $1 million treehouse
Construction of the estimated $1 million treehouse at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs will begin within two months, according to officials overseeing the children-focused project that doesn't have an obvious national or international peer. The three-story suspended treehouse, designed by a Fayetteville firm to twist among pine trees, will be the latest attraction at the 210-acre public Garvan Woodland Gardens, which draws about 150,000 visitors a year, gardens director Becca Ohman said.
