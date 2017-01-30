Big Piph comes to South on Main
The Museum of Discovery turns its eyes toward the Force with "Science After Dark: 'Star Wars' Science," 6 p.m., $5. Listen Sister, Peach Blush and R.I.O.T.S. shake the rafters at the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m. Cast and crew members from "Sister Act" hold a panel discussion on The Rep's new play, Clinton School of Public Service, Sturgis Hall, noon, free.
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My name is Kevin Dean
|3 hr
|Vincent
|11
|Finally a President who does what he says!!
|3 hr
|Vic
|9
|Alex Tyson Rodgers
|20 hr
|Nivek
|2
|Arkansas Tells Artist to Stop Putting Toilets i... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Nicole
|2
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|Mdustin545
|1
|Need dog advice
|Jan 26
|DEE
|22
|My work is done here
|Jan 25
|Crotchety
|3
