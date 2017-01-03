Arkansas man accused of kidnapping ma...

Arkansas man accused of kidnapping man at gunpoint pleads innocent

A man arrested last year on accusations that he tried to force a man at gunpoint to drive him to Tennessee and then stole the man's car pleaded innocent Tuesday in Garland County Circuit Court. Ricky Ray Greeson II, 31, of Hot Springs pleaded innocent to kidnapping and aggravated robbery, both felonies punishable by up to life in prison.

