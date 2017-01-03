Arkansas man accused of kidnapping man at gunpoint pleads innocent
A man arrested last year on accusations that he tried to force a man at gunpoint to drive him to Tennessee and then stole the man's car pleaded innocent Tuesday in Garland County Circuit Court. Ricky Ray Greeson II, 31, of Hot Springs pleaded innocent to kidnapping and aggravated robbery, both felonies punishable by up to life in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Subpoena
|2 hr
|Kevin Dean
|7
|Ty Rodgers
|6 hr
|Kay Ray
|4
|aye
|8 hr
|lmfao
|1
|Is Dean allowed to see his children yet?
|14 hr
|Ron
|1
|Above comments not mine
|15 hr
|Vic
|2
|R.T. Smith - Grandfather/father of the year
|17 hr
|Dianne
|4
|It is illegal and should be reported
|Tue
|Vic
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC