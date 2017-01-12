3 schools ally to enrich paths to suc...

3 schools ally to enrich paths to success for their collegians

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: NWAonline

College of the Ouachitas President Steve Rook and Henderson State University President Glen Jones listen as National Park College President John Hogan speaks during a news conference announcing the formation of the Southern Arkansas Regional Alliance on Wednesday at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Two public community colleges and a state university have formed an alliance to increase educational opportunities and help students succeed and earn a certificate or degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attorney Advice needed 38 min Tommy 4
Is TyRodgers rly a narc 4 hr Terrt 3
Share my page 4 hr Anti Hero 1
Question Fri Sue 3
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Thu ToMiCa 4
News Spa City man dies in factory accident Thu wow 1
News Hot Springs, Arkansas Settles Whistleblower Law... Thu Uh-Oh! 1
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC