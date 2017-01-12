3 schools ally to enrich paths to success for their collegians
College of the Ouachitas President Steve Rook and Henderson State University President Glen Jones listen as National Park College President John Hogan speaks during a news conference announcing the formation of the Southern Arkansas Regional Alliance on Wednesday at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Two public community colleges and a state university have formed an alliance to increase educational opportunities and help students succeed and earn a certificate or degree.
