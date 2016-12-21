Utility job to close lanes in Spa City
Utility work on Bathhouse Row in Hot Springs will require overnight lane closures through Saturday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. The outside northbound lane of Bathhouse Row, also called Arkansas 7, will be closed between Mountain and Fountain streets from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. both nights, weather permitting.
