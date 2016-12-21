Resident says shot at home by robber
A Garland County resident told authorities that he was shot by one of several people who entered his home Thursday evening in an attempted burglary. The Garland County sheriff's office said in a statement that deputies were sent around 6:45 p.m. to investigate a shooting on Heavenly Place off Fox Pass Cutoff just north of Hot Springs.
