Public hearing set on U.S. 270 plans
The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will hold a public meeting Thursday in Hot Springs to present and discuss plans to widen U.S. 270 from the Ouachita River to Fleetwood Drive and from Fleetwood Drive to Arkansas 227 in Garland County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mommy!
|6 min
|Hayworth
|2
|Sonic Drive In Pearcy Arkansas- Reviews
|2 hr
|Mystery Shopper
|1
|Attention Lotus Valley Subdivision!!!!
|13 hr
|Santa Claus
|6
|Is it legal outside city limits?
|13 hr
|Santa Claus
|11
|Why do the posts about R.T. Smith always disapear?
|Fri
|Minimalinfoguy
|2
|16-Year-Old Getting Older Woman Pregnant
|Dec 21
|Rory
|3
|Review: Advantage Wholesale Used Cars (Jun '15)
|Dec 15
|jimm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC