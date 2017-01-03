On migrant-kid site, governor undecided

On migrant-kid site, governor undecided

Saturday Dec 31

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said he wants more information on a potential shelter for unaccompanied migrant children that's under review by the federal government -- including how long the Garland County shelter would operate -- before deciding whether to support it or join members of the state's congressional delegation in opposing it. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is assessing whether the former Ouachita Job Corps Center in Royal, near Hot Springs, is suitable for use as a temporary shelter for migrant children age 17 or younger who are apprehended while separated from their guardians, officials have said.

Hot Springs, AR

