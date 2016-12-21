Migrant shelter opposed in state

Migrant shelter opposed in state

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

An ongoing federal assessment of whether to convert an abandoned facility near Hot Springs into a temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant children has drawn opposition, though hundreds of similar kids have already been released into longer-term care in Arkansas. Three members of Arkansas' congressional delegation requested that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services stop considering the former Ouachita Job Corps Center in Royal as a possible holding center, saying in part that the "potential risk to public safety is enormous."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advice needed PLEASE! 1 hr Jailbound 1
Alex Tyson "Ty" Rodgers 2 hr MethPatrol 2
Is it legal outside city limits? 9 hr Curbstomper 15
Merry Christmas! 20 hr HeartAttack 1
Alcoholism 23 hr HeartAttack 3
Definition of Perjury Sat Tieisabiyotch 1
Mommy! Sat Ditto 3
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,703

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC