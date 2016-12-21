Migrant shelter opposed in state

An ongoing federal assessment of whether to convert an abandoned facility near Hot Springs into a temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant children has drawn opposition, though hundreds of similar kids have already been released into longer-term care in Arkansas. Three members of Arkansas' congressional delegation requested that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services stop considering the former Ouachita Job Corps Center in Royal as a possible holding center, saying in part that the "potential risk to public safety is enormous."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.