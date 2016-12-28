Immigration Advocates Protest Lawmake...

Immigration Advocates Protest Lawmaker's Opposition To Hot Springs Child Housing Facility

There are 4 comments on the 5NEWSonline.com story from Thursday Dec 29, titled Immigration Advocates Protest Lawmaker's Opposition To Hot Springs Child Housing Facility. In it, 5NEWSonline.com reports that:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is considering using the now-defunct Ouachita Job Corps Center in Hot Springs as a housing facility for undocumented immigrant children. Three days before Christmas, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton posted this tweet: "HHS should halt any plans to use the Ouachita Job Corps Center facility as an immigration shelter," which then linked to a longer statement that was also endorsed by U.S. Senator John Boozman and Rep. Bruce Westerman : "The Department of Health and Human Services should not use the Ouachita facility to shelter unaccompanied illegal immigrant minors.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,740

Location hidden
#1 Friday Dec 30
send them back is the only real justice.

Vic

Hot Springs National Park, AR

#2 Friday Dec 30
So we are taking a center that trained our local youths for careers and vocations and turning it into a dump site for illegal Mexican children? This is wrong on so many levels. And Westerman is to blame - he said he fought to keep Job Corps open, well, he failed. What are we paying him for?

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#4 Friday Dec 30
Exactly send them home

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,740

Location hidden
#5 Friday Dec 30
Vic wrote:
So we are taking a center that trained our local youths for careers and vocations and turning it into a dump site for illegal Mexican children? This is wrong on so many levels. And Westerman is to blame - he said he fought to keep Job Corps open, well, he failed. What are we paying him for?
kind of shows what is thought of fellow citizens these days from the powers that be. all about the globalization no independent countries all are to be like obama,not loyal to country do to being a world citizen

