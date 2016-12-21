Former Arkansas man faces child-porn charge after photos found
A former Hot Springs man who now lives in Texas was arrested Monday on multiple counts of child pornography that include photos of a female victim taken when she was 12 to 13-years-old, the Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported . Larry Douglas Matheny Jr., 33, who currently lives in Forney, Texas, was taken into police custody around 9:30 a.m. and extradited to Hot Springs, the newspaper reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Advocates Protest Lawmaker's Opposi...
|10 hr
|tomin cali
|5
|Question
|10 hr
|Carl
|4
|Sonic and Meth
|10 hr
|LOL UR Funny
|5
|Is it legal outside city limits?
|15 hr
|Rochelle
|25
|It is illegal and should be reported
|20 hr
|Vic
|4
|So there's this guy at the gas station
|Thu
|Carl
|6
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Thu
|Love the Village
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC