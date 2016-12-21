Former Arkansas man faces child-porn charge after photos found

A former Hot Springs man who now lives in Texas was arrested Monday on multiple counts of child pornography that include photos of a female victim taken when she was 12 to 13-years-old, the Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported . Larry Douglas Matheny Jr., 33, who currently lives in Forney, Texas, was taken into police custody around 9:30 a.m. and extradited to Hot Springs, the newspaper reported.

