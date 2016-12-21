Daily record set for low temperature ...

Daily record set for low temperature in Little Rock

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: NWAonline

Little Rock set a daily record cold temperature early Monday morning when it hit 12 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The previous record low in Little Rock for Dec. 19 was 13 degrees, a mark last hit in 1945.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is it the same Brent Miller? 2 hr RHONDA 4
It is illegal and should be reported 2 hr Mike 2
So there's this guy at the gas station 6 hr Carl 2
word association game 10 hr Gamer 1
Peek uh Boo 10 hr sandman 1
Hey Cabbage Brain 10 hr sandman 1
Is it legal outside city limits? 18 hr BigStupidDummies 24
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC