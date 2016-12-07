ASMSA receives $300,000 grant from Oaklawn Foundation
The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts announced a $300,000 grant from the Oaklawn Foundation yesterday, the largest gift in the history of the school. It will go towards the construction of a new academic building, the $4.5 million Creativity and Innovation Complex, which will house an assembly space as well as classrooms and work spaces for computer science and digital arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Hot Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am Pregnant, I am only 17
|3 hr
|Sooner
|3
|Oklahoma News
|7 hr
|ohfawk
|1
|Here's a joke for ya
|15 hr
|Kay Ray
|1
|Alcoholism
|18 hr
|HeartAttack
|5
|Is it legal outside city limits?
|19 hr
|Tysmainfemaletate...
|18
|Advice needed PLEASE!
|21 hr
|Homodetector
|2
|Definition of Perjury
|Sat
|Tieisabiyotch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hot Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC