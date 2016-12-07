ASMSA receives $300,000 grant from Oa...

ASMSA receives $300,000 grant from Oaklawn Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Arkansas Times

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts announced a $300,000 grant from the Oaklawn Foundation yesterday, the largest gift in the history of the school. It will go towards the construction of a new academic building, the $4.5 million Creativity and Innovation Complex, which will house an assembly space as well as classrooms and work spaces for computer science and digital arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I am Pregnant, I am only 17 3 hr Sooner 3
Oklahoma News 7 hr ohfawk 1
Here's a joke for ya 15 hr Kay Ray 1
Alcoholism 18 hr HeartAttack 5
Is it legal outside city limits? 19 hr Tysmainfemaletate... 18
Advice needed PLEASE! 21 hr Homodetector 2
Definition of Perjury Sat Tieisabiyotch 1
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pakistan
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,855 • Total comments across all topics: 277,367,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC