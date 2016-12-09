Arkansas teen took gun to school, jailed
Hot Springs police arrested a 16-year-old high school student Tuesday morning and said officers found a semi-automatic pistol with a loaded clip in his backpack. The Police Department said in a news release that the Hot Springs High School student posted photos of himself and a handgun on social media.
