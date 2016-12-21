3 Arkansas lawmakers oppose plan for ...

3 Arkansas lawmakers oppose plan for immigrants' shelter

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Courier

Three members of Arkansas' congressional delegation are opposing a proposal to convert an abandoned facility near Hot Springs as a shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services visited the former Ouachita Job Corps Center in Royal earlier this month to assess whether it can be used as a secure facility to temporarily house unaccompanied minors age 17 or younger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hot Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kd 10 min Carl 4
Meth and Local Fast Food Establishments 1 hr Healthcare 1
Is it the same Brent Miller? 1 hr Denise 2
I am Pregnant, I am only 17 5 hr Coco Rules 13
Your Mom 6 hr Sandman 1
Is it legal outside city limits? 10 hr Alpha 22
Oklahoma News Mon ohfawk 1
See all Hot Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hot Springs Forum Now

Hot Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hot Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hot Springs, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,020 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC