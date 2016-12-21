One of 49 arrested in drug case sentenced

One of the first of 49 suspects arrested last month in a drug-trafficking sting by federal, state and Garland County law enforcement officers has pleaded guilty to four felony charges in Garland County Circuit Court. Chrystyn Muse Thomas, 59, of Hot Springs pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery of methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug premises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.