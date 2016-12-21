Joe plays Robinson Center

Singer-songwriter Joe brings hits from his new album, #MyNameIsJoeThomas, to the Robinson Center with Eric Benet, 8 p.m., $50-$60. Pulaski Technical College hosts "An Evening with Natalie Canerday," CHARTS Theater, 6 p.m. Songwriter and Music City Roots host Jim Lauderdale takes the stage at South on Main, 8 p.m., $25-$34.

