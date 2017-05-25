Spirit of Wireless Zone Award Updated at

The list of things the Dansville Wireless Zone donates to is staggering. The same with community events employees contribute to or volunteer their time helping out at.  These donations and community service hours go unnoticed in the region.  That ended recently when Todd Bender was received the "Spirit of Wireless Zone" award at the annual Wireless Zone convention in Florida.  Bender owns 10 stores, including the Wireless Zones in Dansville, Corning, Hornell, Rochester, Oswego, Lowville, Evans Mills, Saranac Lake, Potsdam and Ogdensburg.   He said the Verizon Wireless at Wireless Zone in Dansville employees feel they have an obligation to the community.  "We're not doing this for accolades, we're doing this out of a belief, we truly believe in giving back to our community," said Bender.

