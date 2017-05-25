Spirit of Wireless Zone Award Updated at
The list of things the Dansville Wireless Zone donates to is staggering. The same with community events employees contribute to or volunteer their time helping out at. These donations and community service hours go unnoticed in the region. That ended recently when Todd Bender was received the "Spirit of Wireless Zone" award at the annual Wireless Zone convention in Florida. Bender owns 10 stores, including the Wireless Zones in Dansville, Corning, Hornell, Rochester, Oswego, Lowville, Evans Mills, Saranac Lake, Potsdam and Ogdensburg. He said the Verizon Wireless at Wireless Zone in Dansville employees feel they have an obligation to the community. "We're not doing this for accolades, we're doing this out of a belief, we truly believe in giving back to our community," said Bender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Genesee Country Express.
Add your comments below
Hornell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Christ
|Apr '17
|in His grace
|1
|Hornell police dept
|Mar '17
|AngryCitizen
|1
|Large Built Hispanic Man Seen on Franklyn Stree...
|Feb '17
|MrMagoo
|1
|whatever became of good ol rick sawdey anyway? (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|No name
|18
|Incident at Logan's Inn (Mar '14)
|Jul '16
|Lllllll
|3
|Several arrested in Hornell drug bust (Aug '15)
|Mar '16
|white neighborhoods
|7
|Refurbished rail cars finally roll on PATCO (May '15)
|May '15
|Marvin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hornell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC