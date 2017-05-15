Political Pundit Night set for May 22
Political Pundit Night is back for a third time now that we're past the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency. Political Pundit Night Round 3 will be held from 7-9 p.m. May 22 at the Clemens Center, 207 Clemens Center Pkwy, Elmira.
Read more at Steuben Courier.
