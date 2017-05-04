Annual Lisi Banquet May 5
BATH – As many as 17 youth from across Steuben County will be recognized for overcoming overwhelming challenges at the 26th annual The Jack Lisi Youth Award Banquet slated. The event will be at 6 p.m., May 5 at C.E. Westcott Post 173 American Legion, 14 West William St. The award is presented to young people, ages 16 through 21, living in Steuben or currently registered in one of the following school districts; Addison, Alfred-Almond, Arkport, Avoca, Bath, Bradford, Campbell-Savona, Canaseraga, Canisteo-Greenwood, Corning-Painted Post Area, Hammondsport, Hornell City, Jasper-Troupsburg, Prattsburgh, and Wayland-Cohocton.
