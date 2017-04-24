NY: HAT's Bumpy Ride
April 23--HORNELL -- Hornell Area Transit, better known locally as the HAT bus system, is in the midst of a bureaucratic avalanche, which combined with a ridership that is in flux, is making the day-to-day management of the authority difficult. "It has nothing to do with the service provided or where we go, it's just the population we serve," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Hornell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Christ
|Apr 22
|in His grace
|1
|Hornell police dept
|Mar '17
|AngryCitizen
|1
|Large Built Hispanic Man Seen on Franklyn Stree...
|Feb '17
|MrMagoo
|1
|whatever became of good ol rick sawdey anyway? (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|No name
|18
|Incident at Logan's Inn (Mar '14)
|Jul '16
|Lllllll
|3
|Several arrested in Hornell drug bust (Aug '15)
|Mar '16
|white neighborhoods
|7
|Refurbished rail cars finally roll on PATCO (May '15)
|May '15
|Marvin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hornell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC