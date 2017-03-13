Dyco Electronics Acquired by Gowanda ...

Dyco Electronics Acquired by Gowanda - " Featured at APEC Power Electronics

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: US Tech

Gowanda Components Group is pleased to announce that its electronic component products and technologies are expanding in connection with the acquisition of Dyco Electronics in Hornell, NY. Dyco Electronics will be featured at Gowanda's .

Start the conversation, or Read more at US Tech.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hornell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Large Built Hispanic Man Seen on Franklyn Stree... Feb '17 MrMagoo 1
whatever became of good ol rick sawdey anyway? (Dec '10) Jan '17 No name 18
Wills ex wife (Feb '16) Nov '16 Noneya 2
Adoptee Nov '16 Lynn ann 1
Incident at Logan's Inn (Mar '14) Jul '16 Lllllll 3
News Several arrested in Hornell drug bust (Aug '15) Mar '16 white neighborhoods 7
News Refurbished rail cars finally roll on PATCO (May '15) May '15 Marvin 1
See all Hornell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hornell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Steuben County was issued at March 13 at 2:59PM EDT

Hornell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hornell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hornell, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC