Craig, Keel, and Cosmic Coincidences:...

Craig, Keel, and Cosmic Coincidences: Beyond Birthdays

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Cryptomundo

Today is the birthday of John A. Keel, who was born as Alva John Kiehle on March 25, 1930, in Hornell, New York. His father was Harry Eli Kiehle, a musician.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cryptomundo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hornell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hornell police dept Mar 22 AngryCitizen 1
Large Built Hispanic Man Seen on Franklyn Stree... Feb '17 MrMagoo 1
whatever became of good ol rick sawdey anyway? (Dec '10) Jan '17 No name 18
Incident at Logan's Inn (Mar '14) Jul '16 Lllllll 3
News Several arrested in Hornell drug bust (Aug '15) Mar '16 white neighborhoods 7
News Refurbished rail cars finally roll on PATCO (May '15) May '15 Marvin 1
Vote Rob Astorino for Governor (Sep '14) May '15 the Ace of Spades 2
See all Hornell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hornell Forum Now

Hornell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hornell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Hornell, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC