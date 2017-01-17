Light snow creates heavy delays for P...

Light snow creates heavy delays for PATCO

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Philly.com

Light, powdery snow about a week and a half ago is continuing to play havoc with PATCO service, and the problem may continue for the near future. The type of snow that fell Jan. 7 was of a consistency easily sucked up into trains' traction motors, said officials from the Delaware River Port Authority Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hornell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whatever became of good ol rick sawdey anyway? (Dec '10) 18 hr No name 18
Wills ex wife (Feb '16) Nov '16 Noneya 2
Adoptee Nov '16 Lynn ann 1
News Dansville Dental welcomes Dr. Park Oct '16 Ben 1
Incident at Logan's Inn (Mar '14) Jul '16 Lllllll 3
News Several arrested in Hornell drug bust (Aug '15) Mar '16 white neighborhoods 7
News Refurbished rail cars finally roll on PATCO (May '15) May '15 Marvin 1
See all Hornell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hornell Forum Now

Hornell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hornell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hornell, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,034,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC