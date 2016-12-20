Why Infrastructure Costs May Rise Tha...

Why Infrastructure Costs May Rise Thanks to Trump's Cronyism

Tuesday Dec 20

Donald Trump plans to spend a trillion dollars on America's infrastructure. Such spending has tantalizing potential to promote long-term growth - or to facilitate immense corruption and waste, on a scale not previously seen in the U.S. Which of the two is likelier? The answer must be the latter: Trump's actions suggest that cost-effective construction is his last concern, and his first is lining his own pockets.

