Why Infrastructure Costs May Rise Thanks to Trump's Cronyism

Donald Trump plans to spend a trillion dollars on America's infrastructure. Such spending has tantalizing potential to promote long-term growth - or to facilitate immense corruption and waste, on a scale not previously seen in the U.S. Which of the two is likelier? The answer must be the latter: Trump's actions suggest that cost-effective construction is his last concern, and his first is lining his own pockets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.