Settling in the Valley was quite a ride

The cold, blustery storm that whipped through the San Fernando Valley this Christmas weekend is just like what greeted me when I arrived here 45 years ago, a 24-year old U.S. Army veteran with no clue about the road ahead. The journey west began about a month or so earlier in Brooklyn, New York, when an army pal and I received early and honorable discharges from the U.S. Army Chaplain School at Fort Hamilton, located in the shadow of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.