Remembering Pearl Harbor

Thursday Dec 8

There was not a dry eye in the house as National Guard Specialist Lauren Michalko reached for the microphone and sang “Letters From War” at the 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor at the Wayland American Legion. The Alfred State Voices had their first big concert of the semester at the Wayland American Legion and lifted hearts with beautiful Christmas music.

