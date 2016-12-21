Feds: Nojay diverted $800,000

Authorities say a New York lawmaker diverted about $800,000 from an escrow account for his own use before killing himself in Rochester's Riverside Cemetery earlier this year. According to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday, Bill Nojay, who represented Hornell in the state Assembly, illegally misdirected funds from a legal client's escrow account to his re-election campaign, a lobbyist, a car dealer and his children.

